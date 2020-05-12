The leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski, which will focus on the date of the early parliamentary elections that were to be held on April 12, but were postponed by a government decree due to the declaration of a state of emergency and the spread of Covid-19, has begun.

Leaders are also expected to talk about a possible extension of the state of emergency, the coronavirus situation in the country and the recommendations of the health authorities, and how to conduct a campaign and voting while protecting the citizens.