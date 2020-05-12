The opposition VMRO-DPMNE points out that they are confident in the support of the citizens and the higher rating, but it is necessary for the parties and leaders to behave responsibly towards the health of the citizens.

At the leaders’ meeting, Mickoski will propose a precise plan or algorithm in four steps.

Mickoski’s algorithm actually includes defining a framework that will guarantee the protection of citizens’ health, and holding elections that must be fair, free and credible. Everything else will be aimed at hunting in the dark and endangering the health of citizens.

Mickoski’s algorithm and plan in 4 steps includes first hearing expert opinion from health experts on whether there is an ambience and factual situation to reduce precautionary measures, and if assessed that can be passed to the second phase then the opinion of the SEC on the practical conduct of the elections should be heard and what it means in terms of technical conditions.

A full monitoring mission will also be required to monitor the process, given the government’s dubious intentions and the pre-election bribery observed in the distribution of packages from the Zaev family.

If this is also defined and harmonized, legal experts will need to determine the manner in which the date for the elections will be set.

The date should be in the period when the coronavirus crisis will be over and the elections will be held, which will not be a threat to the health of the citizens. Normal conditions for campaign implementation and program presentation will be required.