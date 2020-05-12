The Secretary General of the Alliance of Albanians and Mayor of the Municipality of Gostivar, Arben Taravari believes that it is not a problem to go to the polls in 10 days, but due to the coronavirus, he believes that elections and campaigns should be in the period when the temperatures are highest. that is, at the end of July or the beginning of August.

If a campaign is organized, it means opening a new hotspot and a new wave that will be worse, Taravari said.

According to him, the number of coronavirus tests performed is small and he thinks that it is intentional because, as he pointed out, there is a push to hold elections as soon as possible.