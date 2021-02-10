The Healthcare Ministry is opening a website today where citizens can register to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministry still hasn’t provided the vaccines, after its initial attempt to go after Western produced vaccines failed. A new plan is to source the vaccines from China, with a still unclear delivery date.

Once they arrive, Minister Venko Filipce insists that he has enough teams to vaccinate 500 people in the Mother Teresa clinic in Skopje and 880 people in smaller clinics in Skopje and across the country, each day. Priority will be given to healthcare workers and people above 70.