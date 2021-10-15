The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, said in an interview with Kanal 5 on Thursday that for all six points of the bilateral protocol between Macedonia and Bulgaria, arising from the Brdo summit, there is room for finding a solution and it would be really unfortunate if we miss this chance.

He informed that the Government is currently working on a response to the proposed solutions of Sofia regarding the five issues, but the History Commission should meet beforehand. Osmani did not say specifically whether the protocol with Bulgaria will be signed at the end of this month and the beginning of November.