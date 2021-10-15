The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, said in an interview with Kanal 5 on Thursday that for all six points of the bilateral protocol between Macedonia and Bulgaria, arising from the Brdo summit, there is room for finding a solution and it would be really unfortunate if we miss this chance.
He informed that the Government is currently working on a response to the proposed solutions of Sofia regarding the five issues, but the History Commission should meet beforehand. Osmani did not say specifically whether the protocol with Bulgaria will be signed at the end of this month and the beginning of November.
If an agreement is reached on those five points, there should be another point, and that is to have the support of Bulgaria to hold the first intergovernmental conference on a certain date. There must be “five plus two points” to have a deal. If that happens, then the intergovernmental commission should adopt that agreement, which will be ratified by both governments. At the same time, the position of that roadmap in the European process is being discussed. We believe that the Portuguese proposal is the solution, Osmani said.
