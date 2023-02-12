OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO) and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will pay February 13-14 a visit to the OSCE Mission in the Republic of Moldova, resuming the realization of priorities of the 2023 Macedonia Chairmanship.

During the visit, CiO Osmani is set to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, his host, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Nicu Popescu, and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Oleg Serebrian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In addition, Osmani will meet with Transnistria leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and chief negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev.

The visit is taking place amid complex domestic political developments in the country and the sudden resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița, but also the foreign influence caused by the effects of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The main objective is to push the process of more comprehensive negotiations between the Government of Moldova and the Transnistria authorities, towards realization of the agreed framework including eight areas, but also in giving full support to the operations of the OSCE Mission in Moldova, which has a key role in maintaining the OSCE-led political dialogue in format 5+2, as well as projects related to the country’s integration and socio-economic recovery, reads the press release.

Osmani will also meet young activities in Moldova who are supporting the reception of Ukrainian refugees.