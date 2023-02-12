This morning, Sarajevo is number one in the world in terms of air pollution – according to the data on the IQAir website, after measurements at 10:33 am.

The air pollution index in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina is 190, while Mumbai is second with 181.

As for Skopje, the capital of Macedonia is in a “solid” eighth place in the world, after the air pollution index measured 161.

Worth noting is the fact that as many as 4 cities from the Balkans are among the most polluted in the world this morning – Sarajevo, Zagreb, Skopje and Pristina.