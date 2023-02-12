The proposed list for new ministers and deputies in the government is a real “Pazar 3” list to save the government of Ahmeti and Kovacevski, extending the deadline for crime, tenders, crises and defeats for Macedonia, says the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski.

Kovacevski, he says, among other things, must explain the proposals, but he must not leave them out.

Is he proposing Krenar Loga, Kresnik Loga’s brother with a criminal report for the murder of Dilaver Bojku, from 2020, for murder and attempted murder, as Minister of Justice? Kovacevski must also explain how he proposed Viktorija Avramovska-Madić as Deputy Minister of Justice when a criminal complaint has been filed against her to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for abuse of official position and authority and negligent operation in the service, amounting to 75 thousand euros, but also to explain how while she is the general secretary of Skopje, her brother-in-law receives over 4 million euros, like the famous stairs from the company Armor Plus? And these two should run the Ministry of Justice and correct the trust of the public of only 3%? Stoilkovski points out.

According to him, Kovacevski should explain whether he is proposing Fatmir Mexhiti as the Minister of Health, and whether he is the same doctor who is conflicted, corrupt, is he connected to drug smuggling scandals, president of the Board of Directors of FZOM at the time of scandals, and he gets the position only because of the close relationship with Arben Taravari?