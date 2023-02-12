Macedonian culture club “Nikola Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad has said its registration for establishment of the namesake association has been rejected by the city administration.

We will appeal this rejection to the court. On February 10, we received a decision that the registration is rejected, which means that our association is denied legitimacy and is banned, says the message signed by Atanas Maznev.

The Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” – Blagoevgrad” was opened on a private initiative at the end of October last year, and recently the window display of the club was demolished and four people were detained in connection with the incident.