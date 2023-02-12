VMRO-DPMNE says that the latest poll by “Eurotink” for 2022 and the results on corruption in Macedonia and trust in the judiciary have confirmed what they have been saying for several years – that the government led by SDS and DUI is the most corrupt, and the judiciary is under the direct command of the government.

Over 71% of the respondents pointed out that the government deals poorly with corruption, and that it is the root of the problem in the country.

The party adds that a high 51% gave the lowest rating of 1 for addressing corruption in the country, while 20% rated the government with a rating of 2. Only 3% of the respondents gave the government a rating of 5.