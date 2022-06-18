Macedonians are absolutely right to be disappointed with Brussels in relation to the European path, said Slovenian President Borut Pahor.
You are absolutely right that you are disappointed with Brussels… What did we promise? If you resolve the dispute with Greece…, Pahor said in an interview with TV 21.
According to him, the name change in Macedonia was extremely difficult, and they as the EU did not fulfill the promise.
What we did was difficult, extremely difficult. Of course, this is due to the veto of Bulgaria, which has the right to veto, it is not possible. But you see, anyway, the authority and credibility that Brussels had in Macedonia is now being lost. I tell that to all the interlocutors. This is not the case only in Macedonia, but also in other Western Balkan countries, Pahor said.
