President Stevo Pendarovski met with Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor as part of the Prespa Forum Dialogue in Ohrid on Thursday.

The meeting reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations without open issues, based on traditional friendship which this year was solemnly marked on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Slovenia.

President Pendarovski welcomed the formation of the new Slovenian government, emphasizing his conviction that the strong strategic alliance, partnership and long-term constructive cooperation between the two countries will continue. He thanked Slovenia for its consistent support bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally, especially loudly during Slovenia’s presidency of the Council of the EU. Prioritizing the issue of European integration of the region is constantly high on the agenda of the Slovenian foreign policy agenda, said President Pendarovski.