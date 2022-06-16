How can I talk about Europe today, when we are blackmailed today to accept if this is true, we will have to accept to be assimilated and Bulgarianized, that is, to assimilate our ancestors, our grandfathers, our grandmothers if we want to be part of the EU or that is an impossible mission for us, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with the “Samo intervju” show on TV Kanal 5, talking about the proposal of France.

Mickoski pointed out that he regrets what is happening in Ukraine, regrets what is happening in Donetsk, Mariupol, etc. but he also regrets what is happening in Macedonia, ie in Strumica, Prilep, Bitola, Tetovo, Gostivar, from there dozens of full buses leave the country every day, mostly with young people.

There is nothing to discuss if the proposal is like that, it is unacceptable. This proposal is a knockout for Macedonian diplomacy. If this is so, I will say again, if this is so, what is diplomacy doing other than spending public money and besides full planes flying on the backs of public money around the world as the minister’s entourage. What does our diplomacy do if they were surprised by this, Mickoski asked.

He added that if the resolution from the Parliament is white, then the proposal is black, there is nothing gray here. This now as information, if true it is a disaster. This will be a diplomatic knockout.