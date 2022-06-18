Today’s protest will be a general national rally against the government of SDSM and DUI. The government says that the protest and the elections will stop the reforms, but no one can list a single reform in healthcare, economy, education, GROM MP Ljupco Prendzov says.

The citizens care coming for what’s their, there is no more space left. There is no reform that would stop the elections. The only thing that will stop is the political career of SDSM and DUI and that is healthy for the country, says Prendzov.