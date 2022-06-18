Tonight at 20h, VMRO-DPMNE organizes a major protest in front of Macedonia’s Government building, where it wants to send a message that it is time for changes. The party calls on all citizens who are dissatisfied with the current rule of SDSM and DUI to join the protest.

The beginning says in the end that we are going to overthrow the government that is the denominator of all our collective defeats and failures. We stand up, side by side, together, against the government because it is TOO MUCH! THE PROTEST IS FOR CHANGES. Together, united, decisively, for our Macedonia, said the party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

These are the gathering places and the route to the government building for the major protest tonight.