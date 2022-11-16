The “Parasites” affair reveals a large number of officials appointed by the government of SDS and DUI who receive enormous salaries in times of crisis, says VMRO-DPMNE.

While the people are starving Tomislav Tuntev, SDS staff as appointed director in the Civil Aviation Agency receives a monthly salary of 203,000 denars, that is, 9,744,000 denars will be paid to him for one term.