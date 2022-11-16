The university student assemblies at UKIM, South East European University, FON, American College, FOP, the universities of Bitola and Stip and the “Student Resistance” movement will march together to demand their rights tomorrow.

The university student assembly at UKIM announced that the students’ struggle is common and only united and together they will manage to protect their rights and fulfill their demands: allocating funds from the budget for better conditions in student dormitories, exempting students from anti-crisis measures, full implementation of the law on student meals and increasing the amount, equalizing scholarships, raising the quality of education and digitalization.