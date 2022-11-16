Seven schools in Skopje received bomb threats today, informed the Ministry of the Interior.

The police told MIA that measures are being taken for safe evacuation and anti-terror checks.

At 9:30 a.m. the Skopje police department received reports that bomb threats were sent to the electronic address of seven schools in Skopje. Immediately after receiving the reports, police officers are taking measures for safe evacuation and anti-terrorist checks are in progress and measures are being taken to clear up the case, said the Ministry of the Interior.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, asked in yesterday’s interview with MIA, if there is any symbolism in the fact that bomb threats only happen on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, he said that not only do they happen in the last three days of the working week but that they happen when classes are held by the same shift with the same teaching staff.

According to the minister, the purpose of the reports about the fake bombs that happened in the past weeks in several Skopje high schools is to influence the political situation in the country, the capacity of the institutions and the citizens by causing anxiety and insecurity.