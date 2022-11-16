The “Parasites” affair has been eating away at the system for years. Officials appointed by the government, famous names, took thousands of euros, while the people are miserable, Ivica Tomovski, a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee, said at today’s press conference, where he continued to reveal details about the “Parasites” affair.
The officials involved in the “Parasites” affair cannot justify the money they take with real work, the contribution they have to make for that money is not seen. We will open this press conference with one such example, it is about Andrej Zernovski, who has been part of the Clinical Center project unit for more than a year and a half, and for that, he receives a monthly fee of 1,000 euros. Zernovski, until now has received over 18,000 euros from the Ministry of Health. And the purpose for which he takes those funds is not justified. There is no clinical center, nor is the one in Stip being built, and the one in Skopje is not even in the phase of starting to be built. Why Zernovski is kept in his position and why he is paid 1,000 euros per month, even though there is no need for it, the Government should explain. The money from the Ministry of Health is being spent completely unjustifiably, and at the same time we see how everyday people collect money for treatment through donations, said Tomovski.
He pointed out that the situation is the same with Kire Stankoski, general director of Prilep Tobacco Factory, who receives a monthly salary of over 2,000 euros.
And while the tobacco workers are getting poorer and barely make ends meet, the general director of the Tobacco Factory will collect almost 100,000 euros for one term. We also see unjustified spending of citizens’ funds in the M NAV, where, as we have already revealed, the two directors receive almost 500,000 euros in salary for one term of four years. Fahrudin Hamidi receives a salary of 6 thousand euros per month, while Vlado Krstevski receives 4.5 thousand euros per month. For both of them, the public does not know what they do, nor whether they justify these high salaries, or whether the entire burden of work in M NAV falls on the employed professionals, who have far lower salaries than the directors. The “Parasites” affair shows how a group of officials appointed by the government take huge sums of money on the basis of salary at a time when we have an economic crisis, and we do not see how they justified these incomes. There are no new investments, there are no positive balance sheets of the companies, and there are no satisfied citizens who are users of these services, he said.
