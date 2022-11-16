The “Parasites” affair has been eating away at the system for years. Officials appointed by the government, famous names, took thousands of euros, while the people are miserable, Ivica Tomovski, a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee, said at today’s press conference, where he continued to reveal details about the “Parasites” affair.

The officials involved in the “Parasites” affair cannot justify the money they take with real work, the contribution they have to make for that money is not seen. We will open this press conference with one such example, it is about Andrej Zernovski, who has been part of the Clinical Center project unit for more than a year and a half, and for that, he receives a monthly fee of 1,000 euros. Zernovski, until now has received over 18,000 euros from the Ministry of Health. And the purpose for which he takes those funds is not justified. There is no clinical center, nor is the one in Stip being built, and the one in Skopje is not even in the phase of starting to be built. Why Zernovski is kept in his position and why he is paid 1,000 euros per month, even though there is no need for it, the Government should explain. The money from the Ministry of Health is being spent completely unjustifiably, and at the same time we see how everyday people collect money for treatment through donations, said Tomovski.

He pointed out that the situation is the same with Kire Stankoski, general director of Prilep Tobacco Factory, who receives a monthly salary of over 2,000 euros.