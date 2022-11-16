The year 2030 is ambitious and also viable because we saw Macedonia making a lot of progress aligning with the European legislation, French Secretary of State for Europe Laurence Boone said in Skopje when asked how long it will take for Macedonia to join the EU.

At the joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Boone also emphasized that there is a next step, which, as the Prime Minister also mentioned, the constitutional amendments that are important, which are part of the European agreement, but also all the reforms that will have to be implemented further.

There was that enlargement reform in terms of your country and the EU, and that enlargement reform is precisely in favor of favoring the dynamics between the EU and the country that implements the reforms to be more dynamic, to make more sense in order to have more benefit than the previous methodology. That is why France has confidence in the ambition and ultimate goal of the Prime Minister and the Macedonian Government, Boone said at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

The French State Secretary for Europe Boone reiterated that they are here to help Macedonia, and that this is an achievable goal.