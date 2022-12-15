At the moment, we do not have any indications of a violation of the security situation, said the Minister of Interior, Oliver Spasovski.

Today’s statement by Spasovski, after repeated reports of bombs in several schools in Skopje and Kumanovo, caused a revolt among parents and teachers. They say the citizens do not feel safe. That is enough for Spasovski to think before making such reckless statements.

How is security not compromised? Should a bomb go off in a school and then be compromised? Today I was called to pick up my child from school due to a bomb threat. First grader. First of all, I don’t know how I drove there myself, I was completely frantic. I don’t know what I was more afraid of – the fear this time that it might not be a fake bomb, or I was worried about the stress the children are going through. When I arrived they were huddled in a corner across the school, accompanied by the two teachers. The teachers, whose panic, no matter how hard they tried, was noticeable, tried to tell them a story that it was a police exercise and that they were now seeing and learning what a police action looks like. Some children probably believed the story. But there were those who looked scared, especially when they realized that all the parents were coming to pick them up. There were no indications of breached security?! And does Spasovski have a clue about traumatized children and panicked parents?, says a mother whose child goes to a Skopje school where there was a bomb threat today.

As “Republika” reported earlier the children from the Skopje “Miladinov brothers” school in Arodrom were shocked and terrified today after they were taken out of the building with alarms and firefighting trucks following the bomb threats. Those from the first floor had to get out through the windows.