Fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours and a 61-year-old man from Tetovo, treated in Skopje-based “8 September” hospital, died, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Institute for Public Health registered 20 patients who have recovered, including one in Skopje and Bitola each, nine in Kumanovo, two in Prilep, and seven in Veles.

Of the 14 new cases, five were confirmed in Skopje, two in Prilep, one in Tetovo and six in Veles.

242 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, said the press release.