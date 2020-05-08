Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said he expected the party leaders at a meeting, due to be hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on May 12, to discuss the measures and decisions taken to address the health and economic crisis in the country.

He said Friday he expected the citizens’ interests would be put above personal and party interests.

The main priority are the state and the citizens and there’s nothing more important, Spasovski stressed.

At the leaders’ meeting, he said, I want us to reach the best possible solution for the future of this country and for the future of the citizens.

I believe such a decision is necessary because functioning institutions is what this country needs that can tackle any future challenge, Spasovski said while touring a construction site in Probistip, where a new building for social welfare beneficiaries is being built.