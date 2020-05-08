You will not hear hypocritical policy from us, that is, to say that we do not want elections, and then give dates to the public as SDSM does, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with “Fokus”.

On the one hand, they say health is the most important thing for them, and on the other hand, they are pushing for elections at the cost of health and the economy, while the daily health balance sheets are still counting the victims. Let’s sit at the table and show the cards, and always VMRO-DPMNE has jokers and trump cards and if that is the fear of the government, I will say then they have a reason for that, Mickoski tells “Fokus”.