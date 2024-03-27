SDS, Kovacevski and Pendarovski are running away from answers about the scandal with the broker Araf Eisin, like the devil from incense. Pendarovski, wanting to get out of the affair, got himself involved, but also his political partners SDS and Kovachevski and actually admitted contacts and cooperation with the expensive Israeli adviser, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

Now it is time to announce the contract for his engagement. There are serious indications that this person was paid with money in hand, black money that was previously pumped out of shady tenders in REK Bitola.

If this is true, and none of those summoned denies it, then the government goes from crime to crime. Namely, black money is that which has been illegally acquired, and therefore the law is broken once again when it is paid in hand to someone who advises you on the eve of the campaign to run a black campaign, with labeling and divisions. We expect that the competent institutions will dare and monitor and check the financing of the campaign of Pendarovski and the SDS.

The time for change is coming, and after it comes the time of responsibility.