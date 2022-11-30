President Stevo Pendarovski, at yesterday’s meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, demanded that the constitutional amendments be adopted as soon as possible in order for Macedonia to start EU accession negotiations.

The president said yesterday that all parties, regardless of whether they are in power or opposition, have a consensus for membership in the EU, so this issue must be resolved.

Why wouldn’t we resolve it now. If we all agree for 30 years that we have an absolute consensus for membership in the EU. I have not heard a different attitude from the largest opposition party. I think we should resolve it. It is in the interest of the state and the people. It does not matter who is in power, stressed the president.

But it is noteworthy that in just one year the president changed his position on the constitutional amendments three times.

On December 23 last year, Pendarovski told “Kanal 5” that he was against changing the Constitution.

Then Pendarovski thought that now is not the time to open the Constitution.

On those 5+1 points, we have stated our positions. We have not received a response from Sofia. I think it’s okay when I say good morning to you on the street and you answer me with good day, not to turn your head. There was also the Portuguese proposal, which was presented in Skopje and in Sofia. They told da Silva (Portugal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs) that they needed 4-5 days to respond. Again, there was no formal response to that either. What are we talking about then? 6 months, one month? The question is, do you want to enter into real talks with me or do you just want to drag out the matter, said Pendarovski.

Just a month ago, Pendarovski acknowledged in an interview with “TV 24” that they do not have enough deputies to change the Constitution.

I am first to change the Constitution for the Bulgarians to be included in the Constitution because I do not think that it is terrible and that it will destabilize Macedonia. Apart from the Macedonians, we also have other parts of nations. However, if we do not have the necessary 80 MPs, how will we make the changes, said the president.

President, what position do you stand behind today?