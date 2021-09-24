During his visit to the United States on the occasion of his participation in the 76th UN General Assembly, President Stevo Pendarovski met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in New York.

The two presidents exchanged views and information on the current situation in both countries. President Steinmeier expressed his deepest condolences for the tragedy in the Tetovo modular hospital.

President Pendarovski thanked President Steinmeier for his personal efforts and engagement, as well as for Germany’s continued support for our country’s EU integration.

President Pendarovski stressed that building friendly relations with Germany, based on an honest and trustworthy approach, are of exceptional importance for the Republic of Macedonia.

In that context, the interlocutors exchanged views and information on the latest developments related to our country’s EU integration and concluded that the start of accession negotiations between Macedonia and the European Union will positively affect the overall socio-political climate in our country and will further stabilize the situation and prosperity of the region.

The interlocutors also exchanged views and information on the latest developments in the Western Balkans region.