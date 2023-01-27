The millions of victims and the horror of the Holocaust remind us of our shared historical responsibility to build democratic societies in which anti-Semitism, anti-Gypsyism and racism will never be repeated, President Stevo Penadarovski said today on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day – January 27.

The president emphasized on his Facebook profile that the fight against all forms of discrimination is of particular importance.

Only with a constant fight against all forms of discrimination can we ensure respect for diversity and the human rights and freedoms of each individual, he said.