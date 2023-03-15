The hybrid attacks are aimed at bringing down governments, mostly those that are Western-oriented, Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said in a TV21 appearance Tuesday evening.
According to her, it is obvious that the attacker does not want us to have stable and peaceful Balkans.
Most of the time, the goal of hybrid wars or cyber attacks is to practically disrupt social life, which actually happens when there are frequent attacks. More and more, when satisfaction is created in one society, it is complemented by dissatisfaction in another sphere. The goal is to cause, usually, the fall of governments, mostly those that are Western-oriented, says Petrovska.
