In tonight’s program on Channel 5, the MP of VMRO-DPMNE, Brane Petrushevski, was a guest, who emphasized that when it comes to the minimum wage, it should be based on economic growth and development so that it is not a burden on employers and the private sector. VMRO-DPMNE in its program offers 5,000 denars each for all pensioners after the formation of the government.Petrushevski said that Kovacevski makes different statements regarding salary increases and is not consistent in his statements and Kovacevski cannot be trusted. Petrushevski added that VMRO-DPMNE in its program offers a linear increase of 5,000 denars for all pensioners.

In addition to the promise of VMRO-DPMNE for 5,000 denars for pensioners, the fact is that such a minimum wage, if it is not based on economic growth and development, will only be a decree that will hit employers, that is, the private sector. What we are offering is a reduction of the non-productive costs of the state, which are many, and within one year of the formation of the VMRO-DPMNE government, we will make a linear increase in the pensions of 5,000 denars for all pensioners,” Petrushevski said

