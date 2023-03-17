Jane Cento and Igor Jug, two of the political prisoners sentenced to long terms in prison as “terrorists” over the April 27th attack in the Parliament, issued statements after yesterday’s failed vote on a law that would’ve given them amnesty. The law was proposed by independent experts and was supported by VMRO-DPMNE, a party which considers the trial as badly tainted and the sentences as excessive, but the SDSM – DUI – AA led majority blocked the request to put it to vote.

Tell my mother not to grieve. We will prevail, said Cento, the great-grandson of Macedonia’s partisan leader and first post-war President who was also persecuted by the Communist regime.

Jug wrote about the guilty conscience that the old Communist era police agents, who persecuted the Macedonian patriots, and warned that his current jailers will have the same fate.

Public figures close to SDSM have hinted that the party may support the amnesty if that gets VMRO-DPMNE to vote in favor of the request from Bulgaria, that the Bulgarian nation is added to the Constitution. The trial of the organizers and the participants in the April 27th incident was already used to blackmail a group of VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament to vote in favor of the name change of the country into the imposed name “North Macedonia”.