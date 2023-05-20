VMRO-DPMNE officials said that the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, which found in favor of one of the victims of politically motivated trials in Macedonia, is proof of the widespread abuses in the country. ECHR ruled in favor of Elena Docevska Bozinovska, a Parliament clerk who was charged in the April 27th trial, that was used by Zaev to force VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament to vote in favor of the imposed name change.

Elena received justice, after many years of oppression and violation of her human rights. Justice is slow but it will come. Her basic right to appeal was violated and she arrested before her small children. SDSM and DUI used the Special Prosecutor’s Office to oppress the Macedonian people, and to remove the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE, with the goal to ensure the change of our name, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski.

– Strasboug confirmed that there is political persecution in Macedonia, and that its victims are people who are politically opposed to the Government. The Government is abusing our institutions to achieve its political goals, added VMRO official Dragan Kovacki.