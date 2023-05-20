The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg found that the judiciary violated the rights of Elena Docevska Bozinovska, official of the Parliament who was arrested for alleged involvement in the 2017 storming of this building.

Bozinovska was assistant to Speaker Trajko Veljanoski and was singled out by the Zaev regime, who imprisoned the young mother of two in apparent attempt to strike fear into the opposition and discourage protests. ECHR found that the detention order, while Bozinovska was already under house arrest, violated her rights and court procedures. She was awarded 1,600 EUR from the court.

Bozinovska was released from charges as part of the partial amnesty that the Parliament awarded to protest organizers. The trial was used by the regime to force three members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE to vote for the imposed name change.