Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska insisted that there are is serious damage done to the “Belasica” bridge, which has been closed for a week after a strong fire. The bridge is closed not just for vehicles but for pedestrians as well, as some officials and experts have warned that the fire undermined its structural integrity causing a risk of collapse.

I want to ask all institutions to stop spreading fear and panic with unfounded claims. One of the leading experts in Macedonia and beyond, professor Mihail Garevski conducted an initial investigation and will work to ensure that the bridge can be put into traffic without endangering anyone, Arsovska said.

She accused those spreading concerns about the bridge of being politically motivated. The fire likely started in a homeless encampment and the concerns are that the high temperatures have damaged the rebar.