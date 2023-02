A poll by the Gallup association shows that 42 percent of Macedonian citizens would leave the country if opportunity comes.

The regional poll showed the corresponding percentage of citizens of Bulgaria and Slovenia in the 20-ies, 39 percent of people in Kosovo declared their intent to leave, 40 percent of Greeks think the same way and very high 48 percent of Bosnians.

In Macedonia, the poll covered 800 citizens above 18 years of age.