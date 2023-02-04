The ZNM association of journalists strongly condemned the decision of the Kovacevski Government to restrict access to journalists at the honoring of Goce Delcev in Skopje. The Government denied accreditation to the key critical media outlets – including Republika – and then stopped even accredited journalists from entering the St. Spas church, where the ceremony took place.

Arguing with journalists, unseemly behavior by administrative officials from the Government’s protocol service toward the media crews, illogical rules that separated journalists from photographers, selective issuing of accreditations, this was all part of the errors and omissions made during the ceremony today, ZNM said.

ZNM calls on the Government to explain the behavior of its officials during the event and to punish the officials who violated freedom of the press.