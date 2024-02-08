The latest IPIS poll, presented by the Macedonian Television, showed that voters in the north-eastern region of Macedonia are most seriously affected by the high levels of corruption and crime.

A total of 41.6 percent of voters in the 2nd electoral district cited these issues as their main problems, followed by the poor state of the economy and the low living standards (19.4 percent). This district is crucial for the deteriorating fortunes of SDSM, as the ruling party has both its leader and its Interior Minister from the city of Kumanovo, but is badly affected by the rebellion of Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who is running an independent list. The IPIS poll showed SDSM losing to VMRO-DPMNE 2:1 in this region.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski could not contain his anger at the outcome of the poll today, labelling IPIS as a pro-opposition polling agency and insisting that the Macedonian Television hired them deliberately to hurt his campaign.

The poll also covered the 6th electoral district, which is the only majority Albanian district and the only one where the DUI – SDSM coalition is projected to win over VMRO, but by a narrow margin of just two votes ahead of the Albanian opposition parties and VMRO. In this district the votes also cite the corruption and crime as their main problem (33.1 percent), followed again by the economy (19.7 percent). The poll was conducted on 1,002 and 1,001 voters, in the 2nd and the 6th district, and has a margin of error of 3 percent.