The last poll of the public opinion conducted for the Institute for Political Researches reveals that the majority of citizens consider the NATO membership as a good decision, but one that won’t help us with the EU integration.

According to the poll, 57.5% of thee respondents considers the NATO membership a good decision, while 27.9% are convinced it was abad decision. By ethnic affiliation, the Macedonians are seriously divided, although the majority, or 48.9% consider it a good decision, and 33.6% think the opposite. The ethnic Albanians are much more convinced – 85.1% think that the membership is a good decison, while only 11.1% consider it as a bad one.