A spokesowman for Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska attacked a journalist today.

According to the journalist Martin Arsov from Sitel TV, Arsovska’s rep Kristina Depo approached him, argued over his questions and then slapped him on the phone, apparently to stop him from filming her.

VMRO-DPMNE condemned the attack on the journalist. According to the party, Arsovska should focus on running the city instead of organizing attacks on the press.