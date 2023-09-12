The Ministry of Justice submitted a new draft law on amnesty by a summary procedure, Plusinfo informs on Tuesday, citing ruling party sources.

The new draft law anticipates a reduction of prison terms by 30% for criminal perpetrators with valid sentences. The law doesn’t involve the so-called high-profile cases, including the sentences of the former PM Nikola Gruevski, denying the public speculation that the ex-PM will be pardoned by the new law.

The law also doesn’t apply to the condemned perpetrators of the April 27, 2017, events in the Macedonian Parliament, contrary to the speculations that SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE are horsetrading for an amnesty for these cases, in exchange for the opposition votes for the constitutional amendments.

Plusinfo cites unofficial sources that VMRO-DPMNE will oppose such a law which, according to the opposition, aims to release many of the DUI party soldiers who are currently in jail.

“We won’t allow for this law t be adopted by a summary procedure and abuse the “European flag”,. TThat would be an unprecedented scandal”, an anonymous opposition source claimed.