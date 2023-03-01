A female student at the “Orde Copela” high school in Prilep reported a sexual assault from a male teacher. According to the media reports, a school employee made the report on February 14th, that the girl said she was touched by a teacher.

Two days later, when testifying to social workers in the presence of a parent, the girl denied her initial claims, but then gave a third statement, confirming the allegations. The police was notified and they are investigating the situation. A prosecutor also ordered that the school cameras are examined.