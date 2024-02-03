A social media comment by genetics professor Vladimir Trajkovski from the Philosophical Faculty in Skopje became hit on Facebook, after the professor told his students not to use the imposed name “North Macedonia”.

In your index card, in the “country of birth” field, you should use just Macedonia. I don’t want to see RSM, R.S.M., RS Macedonia or anything like that. The field is not for the country you live in but the one you were born in. You don’t have to be politically correct to that level, just because someone accepted a humiliating name, the professor said, warning students that if they use the imposed name, they will have an automatic grade reduction.