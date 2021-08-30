Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Macedonia tomorrow to inspect the level of implementation of the Prespa Treaty and the use of the imposed name “North Macedonia”.

Greece was recently concerned after a defense cooperation treaty was signed between Macedonia and Turkey, and critics of the Prespa Treaty, which include the New Democracy party that holds the Government and nominated Dendias, said that this proves how the policies of their predecessors in SYRIZA and their leader Alexis Tsipras have failed to keep Macedonia subordinated to Greek interests. Greece is also believed to be unhappy over a move by Zaev to add ethnic designations into the identity cards – as it wants to suppress the national self-determination of Macedonians.

During his stay in Macedonia, Dendias will meet with the entire state leadership, and will be accompanied by his deputy in charge of economic cooperation Kostas Fragogiannis.