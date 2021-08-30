VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will strongly support the nomination of businesswoman Danela Arsovska as Mayor of Skopje. Arsovska is expected to face SDSM candidate and incumbent Petar Silegov in the race for the crucial mayoral post.

This shows that we are a reformed party that, besides the enormous internal capacity, is also able to to tap persons outside of our structures, and that we will support quality candidates. We began this practice at the presidential elections, when we had an exceptional candidate in professor Siljanovska, and we will now support the nomination of Danela Arsovska as future Mayor of Skopje, Mickoski said during an interview with Sitel TV.

Mickoski condemned the ugly, critical comments coming from SDSM party officials aimed at Arsovska, particularly at her gnder. “I ask them to keep their dignity and to offer us a positive campaign. Unfortunately, we are not off to a good start”, Mickoski added.