The Healthcare Ministry issued the protocols meant to protect children from the coronavirus as the school year is about to start on September 1st.

The protocols include a ban on parents entering the schools – except for parents of special needs children. The schools are required to designate patrols who will ensure that children keep distance. Children and teachers with temperatures over 37.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter. During breakfast and lunch, children will be allowed in the canteen in groups.