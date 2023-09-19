There is still no answer from the government and the institutions, why record amounts of money were given for tenders for licenses, in three years, 15 to 25 million euros, for the same service, remind from VMRO-DPMNE.

“How is it possible in a normal country, to foreign diplomats, to grant this type of contracts, i.e. licenses for programs, which should also provide security? The government can hide the answers from the public, but not for long. There will be responsibility immediately, after the formation of the new government, led by VMRO-DPMNE, the party said.