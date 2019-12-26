Deputy Parliament Speaker Frosina Remenski, who is charged with racketeering, said that she will reveal additional scandals after the Christmas holidays. Remenski, a close friend of suspected racketeer Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, is a suspect in one of the two major cases filed against him.

She responded by accusing two former Interior Ministers and one former head of the notorious UBK agency of various crimes, and also reminded the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski that they too very close with Boki 13.

The press was quick to inform the public that the charges I proposed were rejected by the prosecutors. And yet only one media outlet bothered to ask me what is in the charges I put forward. Let’s see the holidays through, and afterwards I will publish all the documents related to this case. Maybe that will cause some media interest, Remenski said.

Remenski has indicated that she will reveal evidence how UBK agents were sent with false identities to spy on EU and NATO member states, for the benefit of a third party.