State prosecutors rejected the proposed charges submitted by Deputy Parliament Speaker Frosina Remenski against former top Interior Ministry officials. Remenski is herself now charged with extortion, as part of the major scandal revolving around former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva.

After being charged, Remenski insisted that she has evidence of various other wrongdoing but also publicly reminded her party leader Zoran Zaev and the current Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, that they too were also close to the racketeering group.

Remenski also proposed charges against two former Interior Ministers Gordana Jankuloska and Siljan Avramovski. Through the press, Remenski announced that she will present details about a spying scandal involving Macedonian agents who spied on friendly countries for the benefit of a third party, abuse of Interior Ministry machines and other scandals. Eventually she proposed charges against Jankuloska and Avramovski, over the fact that Avramovski was allowed to remain deputy chief of the powerful UBK agency even though he was past his retirement age. The OJO office of state prosecutors today said that it is rejecting Remenski’s proposal.

Jankuloska was a top VMRO-DPMNE official until she was dismissed during the Colored Revolution and charged in numerous politically motivated cases initiated by Janeva’s Special Prosecutor’s Office. She currently faces prison time for the purchase of an armored police vehicle that is still used to transport visiting dignitaries. Avramovski, on the other hand, is an SDSM official who was retained by VMRO as top UBK officer. He was briefly appointed as Interior Minister by SDSM in 2004. He is best known as being UBK chief during the extraordinary rendition of Lebanese – German citizen Khalid el-Masri who was arrested in Macedonia under a mistaken identity, handed over to a CIA rendition team, tortured in Afghanistan and eventually dumped in Albania.

Remenski, whose husband Jovce is also a high level Interior Ministry official, is in an open confrontation with officials in the department. She accused the former UBK director Goran Nikolovski, appointed by her own SDSM party, of being responsible for the criminal case against her.