VMRO-DPMNE calls for sanctions for the consul in New York, Ljubomir Frckoski, for not transferring 3.6 million EUR to the state budget. The money were paid out as part of the process of division of assets from the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

Macedonia is sinking in poverty, the government invents new taxes to plug the hole, and Frckoski is not transferring funds already available in his mission, said VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

The party alleges that the notorious official, who was refused the post of Ambassador to Washington by the US, is ignoring several demands from Skopje that he transfers the money. The demands were reportedly sant in December and again in June.