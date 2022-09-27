The former mayor of Skopje, Risto Penov, accepted the offer to be the minister of local self-government in the government of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. Personally, Penov confirmed to “360 degrees” that after the consultations in the past days, he decided to return to politics and lead the department that belongs to his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party.

If Penov is officially proposed as a minister and the Parliament confirms his election, he will succeed the current leader of the LDP, Goran Milevski, who has resigned.